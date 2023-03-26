GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOVX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 413,047 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.