Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.12

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$21.12 and last traded at C$21.64, with a volume of 224256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEI. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. CSFB increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

