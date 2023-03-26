Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 532,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 225,765 shares.The stock last traded at $15.36 and had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $556.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,271,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 156,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

