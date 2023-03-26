Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Acquires Shares of 973 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $103.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

