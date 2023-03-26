Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Purchases Shares of 256 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of CVX opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average of $169.40. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

