Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 120,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,367,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $198,864,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

