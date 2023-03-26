Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.00

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 80 ($0.98), with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.04).

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.35. The company has a market cap of £259.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary Guidry purchased 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £3,718.38 ($4,566.35). 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

