Greenfield Savings Bank Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.92.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

