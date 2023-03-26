Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 30,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 277,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Grindr Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindr stock. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

