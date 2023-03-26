Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. HSBC cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $182.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average is $162.73.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

