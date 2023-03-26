Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $29.60 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

