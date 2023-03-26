HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.27. 116,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 187,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $594.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.