HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.27. 116,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 187,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $594.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.
