Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 548,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 184,918 shares.The stock last traded at $25.43 and had previously closed at $25.54.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 42,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.