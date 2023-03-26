Head to Head Comparison: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) versus Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and Nyxoah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $44.51 million 2.27 -$23.18 million ($0.67) -4.36 Nyxoah $3.08 million 56.70 -$32.68 million ($1.26) -5.56

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apyx Medical and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nyxoah 0 1 3 0 2.75

Apyx Medical presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.48%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.31%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -52.09% -52.69% -40.41% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nyxoah beats Apyx Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Nyxoah

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.