Head-To-Head Review: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) vs. TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 TrueCar 0 0 3 0 3.00

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus target price of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 173.67%. TrueCar has a consensus target price of $2.69, indicating a potential upside of 18.92%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than TrueCar.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $663.42 million 0.34 -$129.62 million ($3.58) -1.62 TrueCar $161.52 million 1.24 -$118.68 million ($1.31) -1.73

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and TrueCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TrueCar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -19.82% -23.32% -9.10% TrueCar -73.48% -22.83% -18.73%

Summary

TrueCar beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

