Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,999 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

