Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,289 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MED has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medifast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MED opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.16. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $197.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

