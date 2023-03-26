Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1,908.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,107,000 after acquiring an additional 644,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2,462.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after acquiring an additional 612,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.63. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.