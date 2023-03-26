Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KT by 57.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 189,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in KT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KT by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in KT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in KT by 259.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KT. Bank of America lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

KT stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

