Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,101 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 308,914 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,060,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

