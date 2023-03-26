Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after buying an additional 426,675 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

