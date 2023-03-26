Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $51,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $599,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,470 shares of company stock worth $1,046,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
