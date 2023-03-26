Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,077,000 after buying an additional 95,502 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 140,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,890,000 after buying an additional 3,981,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -924.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.