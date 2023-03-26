Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

