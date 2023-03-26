Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paya were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Paya by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after buying an additional 2,596,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Paya by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 1,045,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paya by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after buying an additional 633,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paya by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 580,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.74 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $9.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

