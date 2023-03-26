Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

In related news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

See Also

