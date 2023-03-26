Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $452,000 Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 56,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About National Grid

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.86) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.53) to GBX 1,070 ($13.14) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

