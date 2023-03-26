Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $457,000 Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $240.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.