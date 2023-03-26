Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $34.22 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.