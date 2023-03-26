Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SEI Investments by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SEI Investments by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SEI Investments by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,502 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,953. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

