Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

