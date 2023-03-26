Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $496,000 in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 679.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cassava Sciences

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Richard Barry acquired 11,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $302,193.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,528.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of -0.10. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $51.59.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Univest Sec lowered their target price on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Cassava Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.