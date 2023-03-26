Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in PPG Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in PPG Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PPG opened at $125.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.