Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,344 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,606,000 after buying an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $3,281,000.

ADC opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

