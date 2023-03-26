Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,112 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE BRX opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.