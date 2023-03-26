Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

