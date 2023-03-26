Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.