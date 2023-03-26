Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.82. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

