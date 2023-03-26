Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 132,069 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,069 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 591,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 75,670 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,337 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,582,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 55,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $34,054.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,687 shares in the company, valued at $638,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,131 shares of company stock valued at $229,983. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KPTI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.