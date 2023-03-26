Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,668 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

