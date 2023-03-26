Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE:ETR opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.75.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.
Insider Transactions at Entergy
In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
