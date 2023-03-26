Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 174,848 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,848 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mesoblast Limited has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $455.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.31.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,068.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MESO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

