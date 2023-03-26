Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

