Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 443 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

