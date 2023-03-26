Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 595 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

