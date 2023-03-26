Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $408,000 Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Corcept Therapeutics



Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

