Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 424.93% from the company’s current price.

HRTX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.86. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 848.19% and a negative net margin of 220.55%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 249,007 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,388,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 424,558 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

