Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,882 ($23.11).

HIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,950 ($23.95) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,700 ($20.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.68) to GBX 1,740 ($21.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.58) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.79) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,671.50 ($20.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,494.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,725.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,515.37. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,137 ($26.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 7,014.93%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,703 ($20.91) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($20,913.67). 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

