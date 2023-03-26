Horan Securities Inc. Buys 275 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -363.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.