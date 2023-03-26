Horan Securities Inc. Buys 275 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -363.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

