HSBC Cuts Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target to $5.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CLSA raised Baozun from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $363.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

